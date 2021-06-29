Ahhh! Here comes that beautiful layer of marine clouds off the Pacific to save us from that heat.

That marine stratus started to move inland Monday night, cooling areas along the coast and across the southwest interior by 30 degrees in some places and 20 in others, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

👀 Can you spot the marine push? Marine stratus has started to move inland this evening, cooling areas along the coast and across SW interior by 30 degrees in some places. #wawx pic.twitter.com/UdFYSkttqc — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 29, 2021

Meteorologist Carly Kovacik said it will still be hot Tuesday, but nowhere near the record-shattering three days of heat in the Pacific Northwest we’ve just had.

Today will run about 20 degrees cooler than Monday for most of us in the Puget Sound region, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

And that marine stratus will continue to push in throughout the day, covering more of the Sound by Wednesday and bringing even cooler relief.

Maybe we’ll never complain about our cloud cover again.