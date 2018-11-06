A group collected 4,500 signatures asking the city to lift its ban on marijuana retail sales and production.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Richland City Council members may soon discuss a topic they thought they had resolved years ago: recreational marijuana.

Tuesday a group called Legalize Richland turned in petitions with more than 4,500 signatures asking for a referendum to lift the city’s ban on marijuana retail and production.

The ban has prevented three marijuana retailers with state licenses from opening in Richland.

Legalize Richland, an offshoot of the Benton County Libertarian Party, is using an unusual law that gives municipal voters an opportunity to alter city law through referendum.

The city clerk has 15 days to certify there are at least 2,650 legitimate signatures, or 20 percent of the registered voters in the prior election.

Richland and neighboring municipalities adopted local bans on marijuana after Washington voters voted in 2012 to legalize recreational marijuana. Marijuana remains illegal under federal law.

The initiative was unpopular in Eastern Washington, with more than half of voters in Benton and Franklin counties voting no.

Those results inspired local bans in Richland, Kennewick, Pasco, West Richland and Franklin County.

The mishmash led Legalize Richland to launch a petition drive in April to reverse the city’s ban and allow dispensaries to open.

Legalize Richland said it wants to take the question to voters in February.

“The people of Richland have spoken,” Andrue Ott said in a Legalize Richland press release. “They want cannabis stores in the city limits of Richland.”