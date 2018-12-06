DETROIT (AP) — Michigan is officially the first state in the Midwest to allow marijuana for more than medical purposes.
Thursday marks the first day for the legal recreational partaking of pot in Michigan following voters’ strong endorsement in the Nov. 6 election.
Michigan is now among nearly a dozen states and the District of Columbia with legalized recreational marijuana. Still, retail shops are still months away and must involve state regulators.
Residents age 21 and older can possess or transport up to 2.5 ounces (70.8 grams) of marijuana and grow up to 12 plants out of public view. It can be consumed only at homes or other private property, though landlords and employers can prohibit it.
The move comes 10 years after Michigan voters approved medical marijuana.
Follow AP’s marijuana coverage here: https://apnews.com/LegalMarijuana