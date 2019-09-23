Jason Maxwell was in his office on Seattle’s Harbor Island on Aug. 13, 2018, when he got a phone call from a friend who worked across the Duwamish Waterway at Terminal 30. It looked, the friend said, like someone was in the water.

Maxwell went outside and saw arms waving near a cargo ship.

“I quickly looked around and saw he was struggling,” Maxwell said. “I looked to my left and right and saw nobody was there.”

So, Maxwell ditched his shoes and jumped. He swam about 150 yards through 59-degree water to reach the man, who by then had sunk 5 to 10 feet below the surface in an area where the water is about 50 feet deep.

Maxwell was awarded the Carnegie Medal on Monday for his bravery. The award, given in the United States and Canada by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, highlights individual acts of selflessness in which people “in peaceful vocations” have risked their lives “to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others,” according to the commission.

The drowning man, who was part of the cargo ship’s crew, had on bright orange coveralls. Maxwell grabbed the garment and pulled him to the surface, dragging him about 75 feet to a life ring that had been thrown into the bay. A diving salvage boat hauled them both out of the water.

The man Maxwell rescued survived. But Maxwell never had a chance to speak with him. He was still unconscious when he was rushed to a hospital, and once he recovered, he returned to his home outside the United States, Maxwell said.

Maxwell, who had recently become a father, said Monday that it felt like an eternity before he jumped in, although he was told by others that he didn’t hesitate to jump into the chilly water.

“I guess I didn’t hesitate,” he said. “I think that, if I didn’t go when I did, he wouldn’t have survived.”

The Carnegie Hero awards were created in 1904 by industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. Since then, 10,117 medals have been handed out, 174 to people from Washington state. Maxwell is among 16 Americans and three Canadians recognized Monday.

This isn’t the first time Maxwell has been recognized for his good deed. Shortly after the incident, the Seattle Fire Department’­s Rescue One dive team awarded Maxwell its unit challenge coin, which is rarely used to honor a civilian hero.