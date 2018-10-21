A couple living in the house was out of town at the time of the fire.

A small Maple Valley home was destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning. There were no injuries.

Firefighters were dispatched to a single-story residence on the 20000 block of Maxwell Road Southeast at 3:20 a.m. after neighbors called 911 to report the blaze, the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority said in an emailed statement.

The home was “engulfed in flames” by the time firefighters arrived. It took firefighters roughly two hours to extinguish the flames, battling the fire from outside of the residence due to the threat of the house collapsing.

A couple living in the house was out of town at the time of the fire, Kyle Ohashi, a spokesperson for the fire authority said by phone.

A King County fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire, according to the statement.

The fire occurred in an area of Maple Valley without hydrants, so a series of fire engines with high water capacity pumped water from their tanks into the main engine battling the flames, refilling at the closest hydrant.