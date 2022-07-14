Officials recovered the body of a 72-year-old swimmer from the north end of Lake Sammamish on Thursday, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

A man in a kayak called police just after 6 p.m. and reported no longer seeing a man in the water, who was known to be an avid swimmer, said Capt. Tim Meyer.

Divers from the office’s marine rescue dive unit and the Renton Regional Fire Authority, which assisted Eastside Fire and Rescue, recovered the man’s body around 8 p.m., officials said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” Meyer said. “We’re grateful to have been able to provide some type of closure for the family this evening.”

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to release an official cause and manner of death in the following days.

No other information was immediately available.