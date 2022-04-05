A man’s body was retrieved from a Confluence Park creek Tuesday evening, Issaquah police said.

The individual, whose identity has not been released, had been reported as missing, police tweeted.

The individual’s death is not considered suspicious, police said. The police department did not provide additional details about the circumstances or events leading to the death.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to release the cause and manner of death in the following days.

No other information was immediately available.