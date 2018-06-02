A man’s body, missing at Eagle Falls since Monday, was recovered by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Dive Team on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Monroe man jumped into the South Fork of the Skykomish River between the towns of Index and Baring, and never came back up, according to the Sheriff’s Office. His body was found in 10 feet of water about 50 yards upriver from Eagle Falls.

The man’s identification and cause of death will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.