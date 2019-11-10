A man’s body was found at the bottom of Victor Falls in Bonney Lake on Saturday.

An investigator with the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office identified the man as Stephan Hair, 56, on Sunday, although a cause of death won’t be available until after an autopsy is performed on Tuesday.

Chuck King, assistant chief of East Pierce Fire and Rescue, said officers responded about 3:44 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a male lying at the bottom of Victor Falls. Crews rappelled down the 30-foot waterfall, checked the man’s body and determined he had already died, King said.

It’s unclear how long the body had been there, he added.

Bonney Lake police will conduct an investigation, King said.