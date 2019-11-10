The body of an unidentified man was found at the bottom of Victor Falls in Bonney Lake on Saturday.

No cause of death had been reported as of early Sunday, according to Chuck King, assistant chief of East Pierce Fire and Rescue.

He said officers responded to reports of a male lying at the bottom of Victor Falls about 3:44 p.m. on Saturday. Crews rappelled down the 30-foot waterfall, checked the man’s body and determined he had already died, King said.

It’s unclear how long the body had been there, he added.

Bonney Lake police and a medical examiner will conduct an investigation, King said.