The airline employee who took a plane from Sea-Tac Airport on Friday night and flew it throughout the Puget Sound region before crashing on an island was 29-year-old Richard Russell, according to multiple sources, including one in law enforcement.

“He was a quiet guy. It seemed like he was well liked by the other workers,” said Rick Christenson, an operational supervisor with the airline who retired in May. “I feel really bad for Richard and for his family. I hope they can make it through this.”

Russell was presumed killed in the crash of the Horizon Air Q400 turboprop on Ketron Island, just west of Steilacoom. Investigators were searching the site Saturday.

Russell worked as a member of Horizon’s tow team, Christenson said, and helped handle baggage for the airline.

Two-person tow teams are responsible for moving airplanes on the tarmac. One person drives a tow tug and the other communicates with the tower from inside the airplane’s cockpit and can apply the plane’s brakes in an emergency, Christenson said.

Tow teams are trained how to use some airplane systems such as the auxiliary power unit, hydraulics and radios, Christenson said. He said he did not know Russell well.

Russell had worked at Horizon Air for nearly four years, according to an airline official.

Before he realized Russell was involved, Christenson watched as the incident played out Friday. Christenson was sitting on the deck in front of his cousin’s home, looking out at the Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Puget Sound as the sun reddened and fell into summer’s haze.

“It was absolutely beautiful,” he said.

Suddenly, two F-15 fighter jets appeared, and took a hard turn south.

“I said, something’s weird. Something’s not right here.”

Ten minutes later, he said, a commercial plane cruised about 500 feet above his cousin’s home, he said.

“We got binoculars and were watching him. He was flying real strange, hard banks, real radical flying for a Dash-8,” Christenson said.

The man would later plunge the aircraft toward the water in a nose dive.

“We were all screaming, ‘Oh my god, oh my god,’ and I was yelling, ‘Pull up, pull up,’ ” Christenson said.

Somehow, the man pulled out of a descent, seemingly just feet from the water.

Later, when he saw a pool of black smoke further south, “I knew what happened,” Christenson said.

Word soon spread among former colleagues.

“Everybody’s stunned … that something like this would happen,” Christenson said. “How could it? Everybody’s been through background checks.”

He said it was difficult to listen to the audio as Russell communicated with an air traffic controller.

“It’s chilling listening to this young man. It makes me cringe,” Christenson said. “It was hard to sleep last night.”

Airline and law-enforcement officials did not publicly confirm Russell’s identity, but Saturday morning provided some details of his background and how he acquired the plane.

“He worked a shift yesterday. We believe he was in uniform,” said Brad Tilden, the Chief Executive Officer of Alaska Air Group, which is the parent company to Horizon Air. “It was his job to be around airplanes.”

Tilden said the plane was parked at Plane Cargo 1, in the north portion of the airport. The airline did not plan to fly the plane Friday evening.

“The individual did use a pushback tractor to rotate the aircraft 180 degrees so he could then taxi the aircraft,” said Mike Ehl, a port of Seattle official, confirming that the man did that himself, first driving the tractor and then the plane.

At some point, Russell took off. Tilden said the traffic-control tower “did know this was an unauthorized departure.”

Horizon CEO Gary Beck said the ground-service agent, who is not believed to have a pilot’s license, pulled off some “incredible maneuvers” once airborne. “Commercial aircraft are complex machines,” he said. “So I don’t know how he achieved the experience that he did.”