Richard Russell was "a quiet guy. It seemed like he was well liked by the other workers," said Rick Christenson, an operational supervisor with Horizon Air who retired in May. "I feel really bad for Richard and for his family."

The airline employee who took a plane from Sea-Tac Airport on Friday night and flew it throughout the Puget Sound region before crashing on an island has been identified as 29-year-old Richard Russell, according to multiple sources, including one in law enforcement.

“He was a quiet guy. It seemed like he was well liked by the other workers,” said Rick Christenson, an operational supervisor with the airline who retired in May. “I feel really bad for Richard and for his family. I hope they can make it through this.”

Russell worked as a member of Horizon’s tow team, Christenson said, and also helped handle baggage for the airline.

Two-person tow teams are responsible for moving airplanes on the tarmac. One person drives a tow tug and the other communicates with the tower from inside the airplane’s cockpit and can apply the plane’s brakes in an emergency, Christenson said.

Members of the tow team are trained how to use some airplane systems such as the auxiliary power unit, hydraulics and radios, Christenson said. He said he did not know Russell well.

Russell had worked at Horizon Air for nearly four years, according to an airline official.

Russell was presumed killed in the crash of the Horizon Air Q400 turboprop on Ketron Island, just west of Steilacoom. Investigators were searching the site on Saturday.

Christenson said his former co-workers are shocked by the events.

“Everybody’s stunned … that something like this would happen,” Christenson said. “How could it? Everybody’s been through background checks.”

Airline and law enforcement officials have not publicly confirmed Russell’s identity.