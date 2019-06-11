A man who fell 800 feet into the Crater Lake caldera on Monday afternoon was rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter crew out of North Bend, Oregon.

Watchstanders received a call for help from Crater Lake National Park Service rangers at 3:47 p.m. Monday requesting helicopter support for an injured man who fell into the caldera near Rim Village, according to the Coast Guard.

When the aircrew arrived at 4:28 p.m., a rope rescue team was already 600 feet down into the caldera and reporting they could hear a man yelling from farther down.

“An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Sector North Bend hoisted the man out of the caldera and transferred him to an AirLink Critical Care Transport team, who flew the injured man to Bend for care and treatment,” the Coast Guard said in a news statement released early Tuesday.

The Coast Guard did not provide an update on the man’s condition early Tuesday morning.

Crater Lake, in the mountains in south-central Oregon, is one of the country’s best-known calderas, a volcanic crater formed by a major eruption that collapsed the mouth of the mountain. This isn’t the first time someone has fallen in and needed rescue.