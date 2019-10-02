A 25-year-old man who climbed around the Aurora Bridge for about two hours Wednesday afternoon was swiftly taken into custody by Seattle Police when he made his descent.

Seattle firefighters and police officers responded to the bridge around 2 p.m. and spoke to the man using a megaphone but said he refused assistance.

The man walked barefoot across the bridge’s beams and climbed up and down for hours, at one point reaching the center of the bridge more than 160 feet above Lake Union, as police and passerbys looked on. Traffic was shut down on Westlake Avenue North and Dexter Avenue North in the area as authorities responded.

When the man finally descended around 4:20 p.m., he was evaluated by medics and taken into police custody. Seattle Police spokesman Patrick Michaud said the man had an active warrant and would be taken to King County Jail.

Michaud said it wasn’t yet clear why the man was climbing the Aurora Bridge, which is the same bridge a man climbed two years ago to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July.