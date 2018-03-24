SEATTLE (AP) — A sex offender who attacked a female jogger in a Seattle park bathroom has been sentenced to a minimum of three years in prison.
Gary Steiner received the sentence Friday in a King County courtroom. After serving the three years, officials will review his case to determine whether he can be released on parole or must serve more time.
Steiner previously pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with sexual motivation in the March 2017 attack at Golden Gardens Park.
Authorities say Steiner hid in the bathroom, then attacked and beat a woman when she entered and tried to rape her.
Steiner has previous convictions for assaulting women in Arizona.