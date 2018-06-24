A man walking on train tracks in Shoreline was killed by a freight train Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Initial reports suggest the man may have been listening to headphones as he walked along the tracks at about 4:30 p.m., according to BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas.

Crew on the train, traveling from Tacoma to Everett, spotted the man and hit the emergency brake while sounding the train whistle, Melonas said.

The unidentified man in his 40s was struck and died at the scene, the Shoreline Fire Department said in a tweet. The tracks were shut down for hours as the incident was investigated.

It was the eighth fatality of a person trespassing on BNSF tracks this year in Washington state, Melonas said. Last year 23 people died.

Melonas said the public should be aware that trains can move on any track, on any line, in any direction.