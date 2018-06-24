A man walking on train tracks in Shoreline was killed by a freight train Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
Initial reports suggest the man may have been listening to headphones as he walked along the tracks at about 4:30 p.m., according to BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas.
Crew on the train, traveling from Tacoma to Everett, spotted the man and hit the emergency brake while sounding the train whistle, Melonas said.
The unidentified man in his 40s was struck and died at the scene, the Shoreline Fire Department said in a tweet. The tracks were shut down for hours as the incident was investigated.
Most Read Local Stories
- I started living in my car 7 years ago, and here's how I have persevered WATCH
- Sen. Patty Murray got campaign money from company running Tacoma center where undocumented immigrants are held
- Why don’t women code? A UW lecturer’s answer draws heat
- Good luck, Seattle-area drivers: Four major road projects will close lanes this weekend
- What's the region's second-fastest growing neighborhood? Hint: It's not in Seattle. | FYI Guy
It was the eighth fatality of a person trespassing on BNSF tracks this year in Washington state, Melonas said. Last year 23 people died.
Melonas said the public should be aware that trains can move on any track, on any line, in any direction.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.