A 30-year-old Mount Vernon man walking in the middle lane of northbound Interstate 5 near Stanwood at night was struck and killed by a car, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers responded to the scene near Milepost 212, about eight and a half miles east of Stanwood, at 10:14 p.m. Monday.

The WSP identified the dead man as Alejandro Lopez-Gallardo of Mount Vernon.

The driver of the car, a 2016 Lexus sedan, was identified as a 66-year-old woman from Mount Vernon. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Skagit Valley Hospital. No citations were issued at the scene, according to a report filed by the WSP. Cause of the accident was listed as a “pedestrian in the roadway.”