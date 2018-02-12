VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of stabbing an acquaintance is facing a murder charge after the man died from his injuries.
The Columbian reports 24-year-old Charson Lotius appeared in Clark County Superior Court Monday on suspicion of murder and assault.
Vancouver police were called early Sunday to a convenience store for a disturbance with a weapon. A probable cause affidavit says upon arrival, they found 27-year-old Lukas Pison lying in the parking lot with a knife in his head.
Documents say Lotius was found hiding nearby.
Video surveillance from the store appears to capture Lotius charging at Pison and stabbing him. Officials say Pison died later at a hospital.
Documents say Lotius admitted to detectives that he tried to hurt Pison but said he couldn’t remember what actually happened because he was drunk.
His bail was set at $800,000.