A man suspected of shooting three people in separate incidents in under an hour is being held on $3 million bail, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Friday.

The 32-year-old suspect is accused of seriously injuring two of the three men on Thursday after shooting them, according to probable cause documents. Police using video footage and information from witnesses connected all three shootings to the driver of a gold Dodge Journey that didn’t have a license plate.

The suspect has yet to be formally charged. The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

On Thursday around 2:09 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a shooting at the intersection of S. 160th St. and 34th Ave. in SeaTac, according to the documents.

Arriving officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and medics took him to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told police a driver in a gold Dodge Journey stopped at the intersection, briefly spoke to the victim and then shot him, according to probable cause documents. The suspect’s vehicle was spotted on a nearby doorbell camera.

Just a few minutes later, a 911 dispatch center in Kent notified the sheriff’s office of two other shootings that occurred around 1 p.m., in which the suspect fled in a gold SUV without a license plate, documents say.

Renton police responded to one of those shootings around 1:22 p.m. The victim was shot several times and his vehicle was shot at least seven times, according to court documents.

Around 1:42 p.m. Renton police responded to the other shooting and found a victim with several gunshot wounds, according to probable cause documents. Witnesses described seeing the suspect in a gold Dodge Journey.

A sheriff’s office sergeant saw the suspect driving a gold Dodge south on I-5 from S. 188th St around 2:16 p.m., shortly after the SeaTac shooting, according to court documents.

Several deputies joined the sergeant in pursuing the suspect and were able to detain him in Tacoma without incident. The vehicle was registered to the suspect.

Officials gathered comments from witnesses after reviewing video surveillance footage that captured the shootings, documents say. Other footage captured the suspect, who was later identified by police.

The suspect told police he had recently purchased the handgun, probable cause documents say, but the man said he didn’t shoot anyone.