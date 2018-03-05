ENUMCLAW, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man survived when his single-engine plane broke into several pieces upon crashing in a wooded gully near Enumclaw.

Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Capt. Kyle Ohashi says the first reports came in at about 4 p.m. Sunday of a plane having trouble or crashing. Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies responded but didn’t have confirmation of a crash until a homeowner called 911 to say it had gone down near his house.

Responders found it in a gully just east of Enumclaw. The crash ripped the plane into several pieces, but the passenger compartment was intact and the pilot was conscious and speaking to rescuers as they pulled him from the wreckage.

Initial plans called for the man to be flown to a hospital, but due to the bad weather, medics drove him instead.