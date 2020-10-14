A man suffered minor burns to his hands in a fire at his Everett home Tuesday night, fire officials said.

A neighbor reported the house fire in the 6100 block of Commercial Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Everett Fire Department. Firefighters arrived to find a fully involved blaze, the department said.

“It was pretty advanced,” said Everett fire inspector Bronson Pearson Wednesday afternoon. “But there was no exposure to any houses or trees around it.”

The man and a second person who lives in the house — and was not injured — were able to escape before firefighters arrived and relocate without assistance, Pearson said. Their dog also escaped the blaze uninjured, he said.

The man was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, though he was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle overnight, Pearson said. No further information about his condition was immediately available.

Officials said they believe the fire might have been started by a candle, though they’re still investigating the cause.