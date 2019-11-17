A man who was struck by a sport utility vehicle in a Bellevue crosswalk Sunday evening suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on 145th Place Southeast near Southeast 18th Street at about 7:10 p.m. when it struck the man, said Meeghan Black, a Bellevue Police Department spokeswoman. The vehicle’s hood was dented. A shoe remained in the roadway, according to photos at the scene.

Just after 7:00pm, the driver of this vehicle was traveling northbound on 145th Pl SE near SE 18th St. The driver struck a man in a crosswalk. The man sustained life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/RgenqjQxTJ — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) November 18, 2019

“It was pouring down rain, pitch black,” Black said, though she noted the crosswalk had lights overhead. “The driver looked down and then looked back up and there was somebody in the crosswalk. That’s what he said happened.”

Emergency responders were not able to immediately identify the person who was struck by the vehicle. He was likely between 40 and 60 years of age, Black said.

“They’re trying to go through his phone. There was no ID,” Black said. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The driver, a man, called 911 after the collision and stayed at the scene.

“He is cooperating,” Black said. “He’s talking to investigators.”

Portions of 145th Place Southeast remained closed Sunday night as investigators gathered evidence.