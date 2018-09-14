A person died Friday after being struck by a train near Monroe, according to the Monroe Police Department.
The person was hit by a Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train around 4 p.m., said Monroe Police spokeswoman Debra Willis. The collision happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and North Kelsey Street in Monroe, Willis said.
The victim is believed to be a male in his teens, said BNSF spokesman Gus Melonas. Willis confirmed the person was male but would not comment on his age. Police are still attempting to notify his family, she said.
The freight train was on the way from Seattle to Chicago on BNSF’s main line, which carries both freight and Amtrak trains, Melonas said. BNSF is investigating and will hold all trains on the route until about 7 p.m., Melonas said.
