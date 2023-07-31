A man was fatally struck by the Seattle Center Monorail on Sunday evening after he climbed onto the roof of a nearby building, according to Seattle police.

Officers responded to reports that a person had been hit by the monorail near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Denny Way just before 9 p.m., the department said in an online blotter post.

Officers found an unresponsive man. Seattle fire attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died, police said.

Police reviewed video footage and found that the man had been spray-painting a building adjacent to the monorail tracks before he was struck, the blotter post said.

The monorail was out of service Sunday night and was set to resume service Monday at 7:30 a.m.