Police are searching for a man who stabbed a gas station clerk Monday evening in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood after the clerk told him he wasn’t allowed inside without a face covering, police said.

The suspect entered the gas station in the 2100 block of Northgate Way around 7:15 p.m. and was quickly turned away by the clerk because he was not wearing a mask, according to an item in the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter.

The suspect then stabbed the clerk in the chest and abdomen and fled on foot, police said. The clerk was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Police searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

