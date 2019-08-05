A man who was sleeping in the exit of a First Hill parking garage suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Monday morning, according to Seattle police.

The 57-year-old man was sleeping in the exit lane of the garage in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street, according to a statement from police. Police believe a 36-year-old woman struck the man with a car while attempting to exit the garage.

Police responded around 6:40 a.m. after the woman called 911, and the man was taken to Harborview Medical Center.