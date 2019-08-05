A man who was sleeping in the exit of a First Hill parking garage suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Monday morning, according to Seattle police.
The 57-year-old man was sleeping in the exit lane of the garage in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street, according to a statement from police. Police believe a 36-year-old woman struck the man with a car while attempting to exit the garage.
Police responded around 6:40 a.m. after the woman called 911, and the man was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.