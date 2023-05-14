A man was fatally shot in West Seattle near Alki Beach Saturday evening, according to the Seattle Police Department.

A Seattle parking enforcement officer was flagged down to help a man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the police department said in a news release.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to an update from police at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The parking enforcement officer observed the shooting near the intersection of Southwest Lander Street and Marine Avenue Southwest at Whale Tail Park.

Police said the man was driven from the park to the beach area near 56th Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest where officers were flagged down.

Homicide detectives will lead the ongoing investigation. Seattle police ask anyone with information on this incident to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.