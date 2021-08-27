Detectives are investigating after a 42-year-old man was shot in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood late Friday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter.

The shooting took place at around 10:40 a.m. on the 500 block of South Michigan Street.

A witness told a city of Seattle employee, who reported the incident to police, that a man had been shot nearby, police said.

Police arrived and rendered aid to the man, and the Seattle Fire Department transported him to Harborview Medical Center.

Witnesses said there had been a disturbance between the victim and another man before the shooting, police said. Officials searched the area with a K-9 but were not able to locate the suspect.

SPD is encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department’s Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.