Police are investigating the events that led to the shooting and injury of a 25-year-old man Friday morning in Kent.

Around 5:45 a.m., after someone called 911 to report gunshots, officers arrived at the 24400 block of Pacific Highway South and found the man lying in the roadway with gunshot wounds.

The police said they had initial information that someone with a gun had been seen chasing the victim. Investigators have limited information about the suspect, police said.

After police and medics stabilized the man, he was transported to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

The shooting does not appear to be random, the Kent Police Department said in a post on Facebook. The victim may have been an intentional target. As of about 11:30 a.m., police said they had not yet arrested anyone.

Kent detectives are gathering information and evidence at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call the tip line at 253-856-5808. Harborview Medical Center did not immediately respond to a request for updates on the victim’s status.