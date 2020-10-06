The 37-year-old driver of a stolen SUV appears to have been shot dead in the middle of Highway 18, according to the Washington State Patrol.

All lanes of the highway between the C Street Southwest exit and Auburn Way will be closed for several hours Tuesday morning as police investigate.

Trooper Rick Johnson said the SUV had been reported stolen from a 7-Eleven in Auburn around midnight, about 15 minutes before the fatal shooting. The driver of the stolen vehicle was being chased, and shot at, by someone in another vehicle, he said.

Troopers do not have any information at this time on the shooter or the car they were in.

The owner of the SUV reported the stolen vehicle and is not believed to be involved in the shooting, Johnson said.

Johnson said detectives are waiting for access to surveillance video from 7-11 and the traffic camera information from the city of Auburn and may soon put out a request seeking witnesses.

Johnson said the driver of the SUV spun out while going the wrong way up the C Street exit. The driver then got out of the SUV, hopped the median and died in the eastbound lanes of the highway, he said.

Johnson said there were bullet holes in the SUV but it’s not clear at this point whether the dead man was inside or outside of the vehicle when the fatal shot was fired.