Deputies shot a man armed with a handgun at a Spanaway duplex after he ignored orders not to reach for it, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a 50-year-old man while responding to a domestic violence call Saturday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., deputies arrived at a Spanaway residence on the 100 block of 161st Street South where a woman reported a domestic violence incident, according to an emailed statement from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told 911 operators that her boyfriend was intoxicated, armed with a handgun and breaking things inside their duplex. She told them that she had locked herself in a bathroom and that the home was filling with smoke, the statement said.

Deputies responding to the call confronted the man, who was armed with a .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun in a hip holster, at the front door of the duplex, according to the statement. The suspect refused orders to not touch the handgun and “he drew the firearm out of his holster toward the deputies,” it said. Deputies shot the suspect and entered the duplex, providing emergency medical aid to the man. The uninjured victim was found hiding in the bathroom.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later passed away.

Three deputies involved in the shooting were placed on standard administrative leave. Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the incident.