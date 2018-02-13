A 34-year-old Lynnwood man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center Monday night after being shot by a Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy, according to the multiagency task force investigating the shooting.

Deputies were dispatched after the Lynnwood man texted a friend to say he was suicidal and the friend then called 911 around 5:15 p.m., according to Kristin Banfield, spokeswoman for the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team.

The friend told police where the Lynnwood man might have been, and at 8:20 p.m., three deputies located the man’s vehicle at the winter road-closure gate on Mountain Loop Highway, east of Granite Falls, Banfield said in a statement.

“After contacting the man, a deputy fired multiple shots,” Banfield said.

Deputies provided medical aid to the man until medics from Snohomish County Fire District 17 arrived, she said. The man was taken to the U.S. Forest Service Ranger Station at Verlot, then airlifted to Harborview.

Banfield said “multiple edged weapons” were found at the scene and detectives with the task force will investigate the interactions between the man and the deputies.

No other injuries were reported, she said.

The Snohomish County deputy who fired has been with the county for 18 years and will be on administrative leave pending the investigation, Banfield said.