A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest at a Northgate apartment building Sunday afternoon.

Seattle police responded to a call in the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way shortly after 3 p.m. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, according to a police news release. The victim was transferred to Harborview Medical Center.

Witnesses told police that the victim knew the shooter. Detectives are investigating the incident, and anyone with information should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.