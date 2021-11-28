A man was shot and wounded in Kent on Saturday evening at a vigil held for another man killed in the same area a day earlier, Kent police said.

The Saturday shooting happened around 7 p.m. along Pacific Highway South just north of Highline College. The man was shot in the lower body and taken to Harborview Medical Center. He was in serious condition in the intensive care unit late Saturday, but his condition improved to satisfactory by Sunday, said Susan Gregg, a hospital spokesperson.

Police were already in the area when the shooting took place, providing security for the vigil. It was held for a 39-year-old man killed in the same area Friday afternoon. The 39-year-old man was shot at a bus stop just before 4 p.m. and died at the scene, police said.

It’s unclear if the two shootings are related. Kent police say they don’t know the circumstances that led to the Saturday evening shooting.

Kent police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 911 or the Kent police tip line at 253-856-5808. Tipsters can also email the department at KPDTipline@kentwa.gov and reference case No. 21-14569.