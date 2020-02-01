An Everett homeowner shot a man in the homeowner’s front yard during an altercation Friday night, according to Everett Police. The man died at the scene.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Chestnut Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire, according to the Everett Police Department. A man was found shot multiple times and died at the scene, the department said.

The homeowner was returning home when he had an altercation in his front yard with the other man, said Everett Police spokesman Aaron Snell. The homeowner called to his wife to call 911 and shot the man, Snell said.

Both men are believed to be in their 20s, but details about their relationship and what led to the altercation are not yet clear, Snell said.

No one was immediately arrested, Snell said.