A man accidentally shot himself in the leg on a King County Metro bus in South Seattle on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at Fourth Avenue South and South Dawson Street.

The man, who is in his 50s, is being treated at Harborview Medical Center, where he is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office. No other bus passengers were injured.

