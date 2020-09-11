A man is in critical condition after he fell about 15 feet down an elevator shaft in an abandoned building in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood Friday evening, fire officials said.

The man — who authorities said was in his 30s — landed on an elevator car after wandering around a three-floor building in the 1000 block of John Street, said Seattle fire spokesperson Kristin Tinsley. A couple of other people were in the building with the man when he fell from the second floor, she said.

“The building is abandoned with no power, so you can imagine the inside is almost pitch black,” Tinsley said.

Medics performed lifesaving efforts at the scene before transporting the man to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Tinsley said.

She urged people to remember the potential hazards inside abandoned buildings that pose risks to members of the public and also first responders.

No further information was immediately available.