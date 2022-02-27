A 68-year-old man died after apparently being run over twice in a restaurant drive-thru in Spanaway Saturday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. at the Jack in the Box at 20505 Mountain Highway East.

Witnesses told deputies the victim was a passenger in a car that was struck from behind while waiting in the drive-thru line. When the man got out to speak with the driver of the other vehicle, “the suspect ran over the victim, then backed up over the victim again before fleeing the scene,” says a statement from the Sheriff’s Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated as an intentional homicide, not an accident. The statement says anyone with information can call 1-800-222-TIPS and leave an anonymous message.