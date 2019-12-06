A 29-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Ballard on Friday afternoon, according to Seattle officials.

Seattle Police detectives do not believe other vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred in the 6000 block of Seaview Avenue Northwest around 2:20 p.m., according to a statement. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Medics attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man died at the scene, said Seattle Fire spokesman David Cuerpo.

Drivers should avoid the area as detectives investigate, advises the Seattle Department of Transportation.