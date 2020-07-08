WENATCHEE — A Portland hiker was rescued after he fell 100 feet off Mount Stuart in Washington state’s Cascade Range.

KOMO-TV reports a call for help came in just after noon Tuesday from the 43-year-old man, who said he had broken his leg in a fall while descending the Cascadian Couloir route, according to Sgt. Ken Sisson with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

Bad weather thwarted several attempts by a Navy rescue helicopter to land near the hiker, who was around the 8,600-foot level, but crews were able to drop off two Navy medics at a lower elevation so they could hike up to the injured victim.

After several hours of waiting out the weather, an additional rescue crew from Chelan County was dropped off down below to help bring the hiker to a lower elevation. Shortly thereafter, the weather cleared near the hiker and the Navy chopper was able to hoist him and the two medics on board.

The hiker was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was listed in serious but stable condition. The Navy crew then went back to grab the Chelan County rescuers and return them to Wenatchee.