The man was conscious and breathing, without serious injuries. The truck may have gone off the road because of ice, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

A garbage-truck driver was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries after being pinned under his truck in Kenmore, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials were dispatched to the 7400 block of Northeast 163rd Street shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said. There, they found a man trapped under a garbage truck that had gone off the side of a steep hill.

It appeared the truck may have left the road because of ice, Abbott said.

Multiple fire departments responded and were able to rescue the man after about 25 minutes of digging, he said.

The man was conscious and breathing, without serious injuries. “We have no idea how,” Abbott said. “It was a full-sized garbage truck. He may have been perfectly positioned in a little ditch.”