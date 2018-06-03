Police say the case remains under investigation; a witness said she told the man to stop playing with the gun but he said it wasn’t loaded.

BELLEVUE (AP) — A 25-year–old man who told a friend that a handgun he was playing with was unloaded shot himself and died early Sunday, according to police.

Police say a woman called 911 to report the shooting early Sunday. Police and medics found the man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He died in the hospital Sunday.

Police say the 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were staying at Hotel 116 near downtown Bellevue.

She told investigators that the man was playing around with a handgun and she had told him to stop. He reportedly told her not to worry because the gun was unloaded. At one point, he put the gun to his head and pulled the trigger.

The case remains under investigation, police said.