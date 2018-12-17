The King County Medical Examiner identified the man who died Sunday as 50-year-old Eric Peterson.

A man who died Sunday after rescuers pulled him from Salmon Bay near Ballard accidentally drowned, according to the King County Medical Examiner.

The medical examiner identified the man Monday as 50-year-old Eric Peterson.

Authorities responded to Lockhaven Marina on Sunday after a call at 4:35 p.m. reporting that a man had been missing for about an hour and a half, fire- department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said Sunday. Seattle Police Harbor Patrol divers pulled the man from the water near his boat. Rescuers then attempted lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, Tinsley said.

Tinsley said the man had gone to a boat he owned in the marina with his two dogs. One of the dogs also died.

The water in the area is about 17 feet deep, Tinsley said.