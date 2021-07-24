A man was taken in critical condition to Harborview Medical Center after being pulled Saturday from Lake Washington.

The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter that crews responded to the 3800 Block of Lake Washington Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. for a call about a man who was in the water and unable to swim

Bystanders got the man, who is in his late 40s, out of the water and began lifesaving efforts before first responders arrived, according to the fire department.

According to the fire department, there were reports that the man entered the water without a boat from either the shore or a dock.