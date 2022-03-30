By

A man was rescued early Wednesday after he was reportedly pinned by a rail car in a utility tunnel in the Ballard neighborhood, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Crews extricated the man from the tunnel near the 5300 block of 24th Avenue Northwest shortly before 5:30 a.m., Seattle fire said. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

No other information was immediately available.

