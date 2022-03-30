A man was rescued early Wednesday after he was reportedly pinned by a rail car in a utility tunnel in the Ballard neighborhood, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
Crews extricated the man from the tunnel near the 5300 block of 24th Avenue Northwest shortly before 5:30 a.m., Seattle fire said. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
No other information was immediately available.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.