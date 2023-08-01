A 20-year-old man riding a scooter died in a crash in Lake Forest Park Monday evening.

At around 8:30 p.m., the Lake Forest Police Department and Shoreline Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle and motorized scooter crash in the 1900 block of Ballinger Way Northeast (Highway 104), police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and police determined no drugs or alcohol were involved.

Lake Forest Park Police Department and the Washington State Patrol are investigating.

Ballinger Way Northeast was closed for nearly three hours, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.