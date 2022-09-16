By
Ellen Banner
Most Read Local Stories
- Only one major city ranks higher than Seattle for remote work
- Oops! NFL team puts wrong Washington on promotional mugs
- City spent millions planning a future West Seattle bridge it shouldn't need until 2060
- Man found not guilty in Seattle shooting that killed 1, injured 6
- Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.