A man was killed and a woman seriously injured after being struck by a pickup early Saturday while crossing the street outside the Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn.

The pair were hit about 1 a.m. while walking across Auburn Way South against a red light, said Auburn police spokesman Cmdr. Steve Stocker. A vehicle on the inside lane saw the pair and stopped, but the driver of the pickup in the outer lane did not see them, Stocker said.

The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with “pretty serious injuries,” he said.

The driver of the pickup was cooperative at the scene; he gave a statement, passed sobriety tests and volunteered to donate his blood, said Stocker. The driver was not arrested.

The name of the deceased has not been released.